Brisbane jury discharged in case of gay man accused of raping woman

A jury considering the case of a gay Brisbane man on trial accused of raping a female friend has been discharged after the jurors failed to reach a verdict.

Dominic Hansson (pictured) is standing trial in the Brisbane District Court, and has denied the rape charge.

He said the 2019 encounter with the female friend in her inner-city home was consensual.

On Friday morning, the jury returned to court after an almost 10 hour wait for their decision.

But the 12-person jury, consisting of five women and seven men, couldn’t reach a verdict, the Courier-Mail reported.

They couldn’t agree whether or not Hansson was guilty of the alleged rape of the trusted female friend in 2019. The jury heard evidence over three days, beginning on Monday this week.

Hansson told police and the court the woman consented to sex in the early hours of December 7.

But the woman alleged Dominic Hansson raped her after Hansson turned up at her door drunk after a night out.

She said Hansson convinced her to allow him to sleep in her bed, reminding her he was gay and in a four-year same-sex relationship.

He told police he was “curious” about sex with a woman and had consensual sex with the female friend.

But the woman said she never consented and Hansson betrayed her trust and held her down and raped her. She reported the incident to police four months later.

Hansson’s defense lawyer argued the woman made up the rape claim as part of a manipulative vendetta against him.

But prosecutors argued Hansson had manipulated her after the incident and she did not have motive to lie.

Jury deadlocked in Dominic Hansson alleged rape case

After hearing closing arguments from both sides in court, the jury retired to deliberate on Wednesday afternoon.

They returned on Friday morning after almost 10 hours. After they reported difficulties coming to a unanimous decision, Judge Catherine Muir initially instructed them they could reach a majority verdict of 11.

But Judge Muir discharged the jury later on Friday after they failed to reach a majority verdict.

After the new development, the matter is now set to return to the court on July 14.

The court may decide Dominic Hansson will face a retrial for the rape charges.

