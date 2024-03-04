QLD

Brisbane Hustlers to host Speedo car wash fundraiser

Brisbane Hustlers wash cars at their Speedo car wash fundraiser
Image: courtesy of the Brisbane Hustlers

Gentlemen, start your engines! The boys from local gay rugby club the Brisbane Hustlers are stripping down to their swimmers to wash your car for a cause this weekend.

The Hustlers hosted their first car wash before Christmas and this Saturday (March 9) they’re doing it again. The rugby union boys will turn the hoses on at 7am at Norths Rugby Club at Wavell Heights, north-east of Brisbane.

The Hustlers are offering wash, dry and vacuum services for different-sized vehicles as well as a sausage sizzle at the rugby club.

The gay rugby union club are hustling to fundraise for the boys’ travel overseas to compete on the international stage at the Bingham Cup tournament.

Bingham is gay rugby’s biennal World Cup. The inclusive rugby tournament has been running in different cities since 2002. The event is named after US 9/11 gay rugby hero Mark Bingham.

Players from Australia’s gay rugby clubs travelled to Ottawa, Canada to compete at the 2022 Bingham Cup.

Now the Hustlers will travel to the next Bingham Cup in May. Rome beat Brisbane’s bid for hosting rights for the 11th edition of the Cup.

 

Brisbane Hustlers celebrate 20th birthday

The Brisbane Hustlers hold regular events to fundraise for the Cup, including their annual Rugger Bugger striptease show and other parties at The Wickham in Fortitude Valley.

The club are hosting their 2024 season launch later this month. This year it’s a very special one: the Hustlers are celebrating their 20th anniversary.

All are welcome to join on March 26 at the Wickham as they welcome special guest speakers to celebrate two decades.

Follow the Brisbane Hustlers on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

