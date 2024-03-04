Brisbane Hustlers to host Speedo car wash fundraiser

Gentlemen, start your engines! The boys from local gay rugby club the Brisbane Hustlers are stripping down to their swimmers to wash your car for a cause this weekend.

The Hustlers hosted their first car wash before Christmas and this Saturday (March 9) they’re doing it again. The rugby union boys will turn the hoses on at 7am at Norths Rugby Club at Wavell Heights, north-east of Brisbane.

The Hustlers are offering wash, dry and vacuum services for different-sized vehicles as well as a sausage sizzle at the rugby club.

The gay rugby union club are hustling to fundraise for the boys’ travel overseas to compete on the international stage at the Bingham Cup tournament.

Bingham is gay rugby’s biennal World Cup. The inclusive rugby tournament has been running in different cities since 2002. The event is named after US 9/11 gay rugby hero Mark Bingham.

Players from Australia’s gay rugby clubs travelled to Ottawa, Canada to compete at the 2022 Bingham Cup.

Now the Hustlers will travel to the next Bingham Cup in May. Rome beat Brisbane’s bid for hosting rights for the 11th edition of the Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brisbane Hustlers (@brisbanehustlers)

Brisbane Hustlers celebrate 20th birthday

The Brisbane Hustlers hold regular events to fundraise for the Cup, including their annual Rugger Bugger striptease show and other parties at The Wickham in Fortitude Valley.

The club are hosting their 2024 season launch later this month. This year it’s a very special one: the Hustlers are celebrating their 20th anniversary.

All are welcome to join on March 26 at the Wickham as they welcome special guest speakers to celebrate two decades.

Follow the Brisbane Hustlers on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Read more about gay rugby and the Brisbane Hustlers:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.