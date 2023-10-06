Brisbane Hustlers’ racy Rugger Bugger fundraiser returns

The Brisbane Hustlers gay and inclusive rugby team will put on a show at The Wickham next week with their annual Rugger Bugger Hustler event.

The Hustlers have been hard at work rehearsing their dance moves for their big night, which features stripteases, dancing, drag queens, and special performances.

The annual fundraiser is an important one for the Hustlers. The money raised helps the boys travel overseas to the Bingham Cup tournament, the World Cup of gay rugby.

The inclusive rugby tournament has been running in different host cities since 2002. The biennial event is named after American 9/11 gay rugby hero Mark Bingham.

Last year, players from all of Australia’s gay rugby clubs travelled to Ottawa, Canada to compete at the Bingham Cup.

Now in May, Rome will host the 11th edition, organised by local club Libera Rugby. Last year, Rome beat out rival bidder Brisbane to the rights to host the 2024 tournament.

You can Help the Brisbane Hustlers get to Rome in May by buying a ticket to Rugger Bugger Hustler.

The gay and inclusive rugby club always welcome new players to join the club for their season. Find out more about the club at the Hustlers’ Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Brisbane Hustlers’ Rugger Bugger Hustler starts at 7pm on Saturday, October 14 at The Wickham. Find out more and book tickets here.

