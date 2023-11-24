Brisbane Hustlers hosting Speedo car wash fundraiser

Gentlemen, start your engines! The rugby players from the Brisbane Hustlers want to wash your car in their swimmers for an important cause.

Club President Steve Bevan told us it’s the Hustlers’ first car wash, on December 2. It starts at 7am at Norths Rugby Club at Wavell Heights, northeast of Brisbane.

The boys will be offering wash, dry and vacuum services for different-sized vehicles as well as a sausage sizzle at the grounds.

Right now, the Hustlers are hustling to fundraise as much as they can to fund their travel overseas to compete on the international stage at the Bingham Cup tournament, the World Cup of gay rugby.

The inclusive rugby tournament has been running in different host cities since 2002. The biennial event is named after American 9/11 gay rugby hero Mark Bingham.

Last year, players from all of Australia’s gay rugby clubs travelled to Ottawa, Canada to compete at the Bingham Cup.

Rome beat rival bidder Brisbane to win hosting rights to the 11th edition of the Cup in May next year, organised by local club Libera Rugby.

Last month, the Brisbane Hustlers raised $5500 at their annual Rugger Bugger Hustler striptease fundraiser at The Wickham.

On Friday night (November 24) the Hustlers are hosting a Fluro Party Disco at the Fortitude Valley venue.

The Brisbane Hustlers hold regular events and invite new players to join the club each season. Find out more about the club on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

