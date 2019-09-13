Brisbane Hustlers host ‘biggest ever’ Purchas Cup this weekend

Rugby club Brisbane Hustlers will be chasing hometown glory as they host the Purchas Cup at Ballymore this weekend.

The Purchas Cup begins tonight (September 13) and will feature 180 players from eight teams and up to 1,000 spectators, the biggest tournament in the Cup’s 15-year history.

Four clubs – the Brisbane Hustlers, Sydney Convicts, Melbourne Chargers and New Zealand Falcons – will compete for the Cup this weekend.

Hustlers Club President Jason Garrick said they want a safe and welcoming environment for every player in community sport.

“We want to celebrate the idea that sport is for everyone,” Mr Garrick said.

“Rugby creates a sense of family. We want to welcome people to Brisbane in the spirit of that rugby family.

“You can be any shape, any size, any background and be valued for who you are and your contribution on and off the field.

“We want to break down some of the barriers to participation for the next generation of rugby players and create opportunities for people to engage in their local community.”

For more details about this weekend’s Purchas Cup matches at Ballymore, visit the Facebook page here.

The Hustlers are the current reigning Purchas champions. They their southern rivals the Sydney Convicts at the previous tournament in 2017.

Queensland government cheers on Brisbane Hustlers at Purchas Cup

Queensland Sports Minister Mick de Brenni said everyone should be proud of the Hustlers. He said nothing should stop Queenslanders getting involved in sport, regardless of age, gender or sexuality.

“You can’t be what you can’t see, which is why we’re supporting the Hustlers to provide role models to the next generation of players just like them,” de Brenni said.

“Historically, sports have not always been the most inclusive to the LGBTI+ community.

“The Hustlers have done an amazing job of breaking down barriers in sport. I’m looking forward to cheering them on this weekend.”

State MP for McConnel Grace Grace said the state government had contributed $19,500 to help bring the tournament back to Ballymore.

“Our community is proud of its inclusivity and I’m proud we were able to support the Hustlers to come back to Ballymore once again,” she said.

The Purchas Cup is now held every two years, alternating with the international Bingham Cup tournament.

The Purchas Cup is now held every two years, alternating with the international Bingham Cup tournament.