Brisbane Hustlers gay rugby team’s striptease fundraiser this weekend

Brisbane’s gay and inclusive rugby club the Hustlers are holding their annual striptease fundraiser this weekend to help them raise money for their club and the upcoming Purchas Cup.

The rugby team will show some skin as they take over the beer garden of The Wickham in Fortitude Valley this Saturday night (May 11) at this year’s Rugger Bugger Hustler event.

Advertisements

The team are promising a big night of striptease, games, music, prizes and more from 7pm until late. Drag performers Vollie LaVont and Yaz Qween will host the night, with DJ ENN on the decks.

Tickets to the Brisbane Hustlers’ Rugger Bugger Hustler can be purchased through the team’s website here.

The next edition of the Purchas Cup will be held in Brisbane in September, at the conclusion of the domestic rugby season.

The Purchas Cup is contested between teams representing the four International Gay Rugby (IGR) clubs in our region – the Brisbane Hustlers, Sydney Convicts, Melbourne Chargers and New Zealand Falcons.

Last April it was announced the Purchas Cup would become a biennial event, alternating with the biennial “World Cup of gay rugby”, the Bingham Cup.

The Hustlers are the current reigning Purchas champions, defeating their southern rivals the Sydney Convicts at the previous tournament in 2017.

The 2019 Purchas Cup will be held in Brisbane from September 13 to 15 and the full schedule of events will be announced soon.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.