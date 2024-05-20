Brisbane Hustlers fly to Rome to bring Bingham Cup home

Players from the Brisbane Hustlers and Australia’s other gay and inclusive rugby clubs have flown overseas to Rome, Italy at the weekend for this year’s Bingham Cup.

Bingham is the biennial World Cup of gay rugby, played in different host cities since 2002. The event’s named after US 9/11 gay rugby hero Mark Bingham.

Players from gay and inclusive rugby clubs the Brisbane Hustlers, the Sydney Convicts, the Melbourne Chargers, the Perth Rams as well as our newest team the Adelaide University Sharks have flown to Rome for the event.

They’ll join over 140 participating teams comprising 10,000 athletes, coaches, and supporters at the tournament.

Each of the Australian gay rugby clubs has fundraised all year to get to the 2024 Bingham Cup in Rome.

The Bingham Cup’s opening ceremony is on Wednesday, with the rugby kicking off on Thursday.

Brisbane Hustlers hope to bring both the Cup and the event

Rome beat Brisbane to the bid for hosting rights for the 11th edition of the Cup.

But this month, the Brisbane Hustlers are determined to not only bring home the Cup, but the entire event as well.

International Gay Rugby has named the Hustlers and Argentina’s Ciervos Pampas Rugby Club as the two final bidders for the 2026 Bingham Cup.

When in Rome, both clubs will make their case for their Bingham Cup bids.

“Our team has been hard at work both on and off the field to give us the best opportunity at bringing home the cup for the first time to Brisbane,” Hustlers President Steve Bevan said.

“In Rome, we’ll present our bid to host the Bingham Cup in 2026.”

This year is also the Brisbane Hustlers’ 20th anniversary. In March, Brisbane Hustlers past and present gathered for a special event to celebrate the milestone.

The gay rugby club will travel to Auckland to compete in the biennial Purchas Cup.

