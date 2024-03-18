Brisbane Hustlers are celebrating their 20th birthday

Gay and inclusive rugby club the Brisbane Hustlers are celebrating not only the launch of their 2024 season next week, but also a special milestone: the club’s turning 20.

The Hustlers are inviting everyone to join them from 6pm at The Wickham next week (March 26).

Special guest speakers, including some sport and gay rugby pioneers, will join the Hustlers as they celebrate and reflect on the club’s humble beginnings from 2004 to now.

Right now, the Hustlers are hustling to fundraise for their travel overseas to compete on the international stage at the Bingham Cup tournament.

Bingham is the biennial World Cup of gay rugby. The inclusive tournament has run in different cities since 2002. The event’s named after US 9/11 gay rugby hero Mark Bingham.

Players from Australia’s gay rugby clubs travelled to Ottawa, Canada to compete at Bingham in 2022.

In just a few months, the Hustlers will travel to Italy for the next Bingham Cup in May. Rome beat Brisbane’s bid for hosting rights for the 11th edition of the Cup.

Brisbane Hustlers hope to host Bingham Cup 2026

In May, the Brisbane Hustlers are determined to not only bring home the Cup, but the entire event as well.

International Gay Rugby has named the Brisbane Hustlers and Argentina’s Ciervos Pampas Rugby Club as the two final bidders for the 2026 Bingham Cup.

When in Rome, both rugby clubs will make their case for their Bingham Cup bids.

Back home, the Hustlers hold regular events to fundraise for the Cup, including upcoming “Are You Smarter Than a Rugby Forward?” trivia night and regular Balls Out Bingo events.

