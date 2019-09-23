Brisbane guys strip off for Balls Out Bingo charity calendar

The Queensland AIDS Council has unveiled its new fundraising calendar featuring the Brisbane guys from Balls Out Bingo in the buff.

Balls Out Bingo is on at the Sportsman Hotel every Friday night. Each week, bingo host Candy Surprise is assisted by a “ball boy” who strips down nearly naked by the end of the game.

The award-winning event is a major fundraiser for the Queensland AIDS Council (QuAC), raising thousands for LGBTIQ health each year.

And last Friday, Candy launched the 2020 Boys of Balls Out Bingo calendar. It features a dozen of the men who’ve got their gear off for a good cause over the past year.

Jan Thwaites from QuAC told QNews.com.au the photos were taken throughout the Sportsman Hotel by Manscapes photographer John Bortolin.

“These are all community guys, they’re not professional models,” she said.

“But if you look at the calendar, you’d think that they are.

“Our photographer, John Bortolin, just brings out the best in the guys.”

All money raised from the sales of the calendar will go to QuAC’s unfunded health services. The 2018 calendar was the most successful one yet, Jan said.

“We raised about $6000 last year from the sales of the Ball Out Bingo calendar alone,” she said.

“Hopefully, we’ll do that again this year. All of the money raised goes to our wonderful new programs in Brisbane, Cairns and regional areas.”

Calendar available now while stocks last

The Boys of Balls Out Bingo 2020 nude calendar is available to order through the QuAC website here while stocks last.

Copies of the calendar are also available from Ball Out Bingo at Sporties, or the QuAC office in Teneriffe.

Find out more about Balls Out Bingo at the Facebook page and call the Sportsman Hotel on (07) 3831 2892 to book a table.

