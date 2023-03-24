Brisbane gay sauna Wet makes cameo in ABC’s In Our Blood

Brisbane gay sex on premises venue Wet Spa and Sauna makes an appearance in an important scene in ABC drama In Our Blood‘s second episode.

The four-part drama explores Australia’s response to HIV/AIDS and how queer communities, politicians and scientists reacted in the 1980s to save lives.

The second episode will air on Sunday night, and the entire four-part series is streaming now on ABC iview.

Last year, the series filmed in Brisbane, with the city’s Sportsman Hotel standing in for historical Sydney gay venue Patchs, with Wet in Bowen Hills and other Brisbane locations also appearing in the Sydney-based show.

In episode two, airing this Sunday, activist and gay nun Tim and Patchs staff member Liam do outreach work. The pair visit a gay sauna to spread the crucial safe sex message to prevent the spread of HIV.

Inside, Tim introduces himself to the naked saunagoers as Sister Mountin’ Him, wearing his nun outfit.

“Contrary to unpopular opinion, God has not sent the plague to smite us all,” Tim declares.

“He knows how much we love to worship the heavenly bodies we find within our orbits. He’s given us so many ways to do that.

“Before you stick your manhood in a manhole, just remember to cloak the bishop.”

He and Liam give the men a demo on a sex toy and hand out as many condoms as they can.

In Our Blood is inspired by real events in the fight against AIDS in Australia the 1980s.

Among the ensemble of fictional characters is Tim Draxl’s David Westford, a top adviser to the federal Health Minister.

A gay man, David finds himself at the forefront as the AIDS epidemic begins to intensify in Sydney.

