Brisbane gay couple Kevin and Bob join Gogglebox Australia

Brisbane gay couple Kevin and Bob and their friends Jared and Mia are joining the new season of Gogglebox Australia this week.

The Network 10 and Foxtel reality show’s sixteenth season starts this week.

This week, Gogglebox will dedicate the first episode of the season to much-loved star Di Kershaw, who passed away age 76 last month after a short fight with throat cancer.

Since the show started in 2015, Di appeared on the couch alongside her husband of more than 50 years, Mick. A three-minute montage of the couple’s best moments will wrap up the show’s first episode in tribute.

After Di and Mick’s exit from Gogglebox Australia, producers opened applications for a household to replace them. Hundreds of families and friends auditioned for the spot.

Now Gogglebox Australia is welcoming the newest household from Brisbane – couple Kevin and Bob and their friends, Jared and Mia.

Kevin (above, second from right) is a Wakka Wakka and South Sea Islander man who grew up on Butchulla Country (Hervey Bay) in Queensland’s South East.

Kevin’s partner Bob (above, far right) is a Kamilaroi man with ancestral ties to St George in Queensland and was raised on Mununjali Country (Beaudesert).

Gogglebox Australia stars Kevin and Bob are dads of two

The two men have been together for five years. Kevin and Bob also have two children, whom they co-parent and raise alongside their mum.

Kevin, a university lecturer and research student, first met Jared and Mia at university when he was an undergraduate student.

The foursome quickly became longtime friends. Jared, a Kalkadoon, Undumbu and South Sea Islander man, currently lives with his partner of ten years, Preston.

The four friends say their TV favourites include Euphoria, Wentworth, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Project, or a good crime documentary.

“Bob and I used to watch the show and really enjoyed it,” Kevin explained to News Corp.

“I reckon we bring a really unique and fresh perspective because there hasn’t been a First Nations family on Gogglebox before.”

The new season of Gogglebox Australia starts on Foxtel on Wednesday, August 24 and then on Network 10 on Thursday, August 25.

