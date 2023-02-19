Brisbane Frontrunners joining in WorldPride celebrations

Members of the Brisbane Frontrunners have travelled to Sydney to join this weekend’s Mardi Gras Parade and Sydney WorldPride celebrations.

Since 1999, the recreational LGBTQIA+ group has met in Brisbane each week to run various circuits along the river.

The Frontrunners welcome both walkers and runners of all abilities, from beginners to experienced athletes. The group meets twice a week on Monday and Thursday nights. Find out more info at the Brisbane Frontrunners website.

On Saturday morning, some Frontrunners took part in a special rainbow pride Parkrun event in New Farm Park (above) for WorldPride.

And a group of five Brisbane Frontrunners will join their southern counterparts in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Keep an eye out for the Sydney Frontrunners’ float in the 45th annual parade. To celebrate WorldPride, they’ve invited Frontrunners from capital cities nationwide to join them, with special Mardi Gras gear and a parade dance routine.

This Saturday night (February 25) the Mardi Gras Parade returns to Oxford Street for the first time since the pandemic.

The ABC is broadcasting the Parade from 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Sydney WorldPride runs until March 5, with queer folk nationwide making the pilgrimage for some of the hundreds of events across the city.

The night before (February 24), the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert is on at the Domain.

The big concert will feature headline performances from Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy, as well as a lineup of Australian queer talent.

Casey Donovan and Courtney Act will host, joined by ABC presenter Jeremy Fernandez and comedian, Rhys Nicholson.

The concert starts at 7.30pm AEDT at the Domain and will also screen on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Later, on March 5, 50,000 people in their brightest colours will walk the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the Domain in a one-of-a-kind Pride March.

