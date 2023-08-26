Brisbane Festival: The Party of the Century

Calling all social climbers, rich kids, gate crashers and hangers-on; the lavish stage is set for The Party of the century, so make sure you’re on the invite list. An evening destined for the history books.

From the makers of Blanc de Blanc, Limbo and The Purple Rabbit, The Party is a highly exclusive evening of the utmost sophistication with absolutely no rules. What could possibly go wrong?

Conceived and directed by Scott Maidment, with comedy direction by Spencer Novich (American Horror Story, Blanc de Blanc) and choreography from LA’s Kevin Maher (choreographer to Madonna, Rihanna, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber), audiences can anticipate a provocative show full of surprises.

Maidment advises partygoers to ready themselves for a wild night out.

“Prepare yourself for a party where nothing is off limits. Expect great music, extravagant costumes, and an escalating energy unlike anything you’ve seen before at South Bank Piazza during Brisbane Festival. If you’ve ever been to a wilder party, you’re under arrest!”

This show is the perfect festival celebration. Unbelievably talented international circus artists, great music, extravagant costumes, and an escalating energy within a theatre set unlike anything you’ve ever seen before at the South Bank Piazza.

Strictly for Audiences 18+ years.

The Party! At South Bank Piazza Brisbane from September 1st. Dance, comedy, circus and variety. The stage set for The Party of the Century. Make sure you’re on the invite list. An evening destined for the history books.

★★★★★ “The Party you’ve always wanted to be invited to.” Upside Adelaide

★★★★★ “An R-rated Looney Tunes cartoon on acid” See Do Eat Review

★★★★★ “The best two hours of your life, flawless acrobatics & sharp-witted humour.” Weekend Notes

★★★★★ “Expect spectacular dancing, gravity-defying stunts and circus acts, weaved into a surprising story, and tied together with impeccable comedy.” – Adelover

thepartytheshow.com

