Brisbane Festival 2022: Be Bold. Be Brave. Be Brisbane.

This September, the Brisbane River and iconic city landmarks provide the stage for an explosion of arts performances and experiences. And Brisbane Festival 2022 is awash with queer highlights. The program indeed lives up to its promise: Be Bold. Be Brave. Be Brisbane.

Considerable Sexual Licence

Proud Wiradjuri man Joel Bray and his remarkable team of collaborators take you on a flirty, filthy and passionate journey through the true history of sensuality, down under.

Rejecting the conservative straightness of sexual politics in Australia, the Queensland premiere of this provocative dance-theatre performance blends cabaret, comedy and choreography. Don’t believe what you’ve heard: the sexual revolution started well before the 60s!

The Purple Rabbit

A five-star evening of mischief, magic and mind-blowing mayhem.

An ‘alcoholic Harry Potter’ of magic, ‘The Unnamed Magician’, an eccentric Gold Medal beatbox-juggler, a slight-of-foot juggler, not to mention the world’s only Sexual Psychic-ologist.

The rabbit is well and truly out of the hat as the creators of Blanc de Blanc, Fear and Delight and LIMBO take over South Bank Piazza for a late-night fix of comedy, spectacle, and trickery.

Sweatshop

So, you want fun? Then come to the factory of fun!

Join Brisbane’s own award-winning Briefs Factory for an evening of laughter, death-defying acts and unadulterated entertainment.

Strap yourself on to a fast-moving conveyor belt of high-quality circus treats, cultivated by a warehouse of sweaty, motivated mischief-makers, circus stars and heart-stopping hooligans, all gunning for Employee of the Month.

Briefs Factory’s hedonistic haze style of entertainment will cost you though. Their preferred method of payment? SWEAT!

Other highlights:

Fourteen: Check out this month’s cover story. The page-to-stage adaptation of Shannon Molloy’s powerful memoir.

Holding Achilles: Reclaiming the queer aspects of The Iliad. On the cover of QNews Magazine #527, hitting the streets and online August 26, 2022.

The Alexander Ball: Meanjin’s trailblazing ballroom house, The House of Alexander returns to The Tivoli once again for one extravagant night not to be missed.

Bowerytopia: A line-up of outrageous queer performers and a sizzling soundtrack from the hottest DJs! Emulate one of Leigh Bowery’s iconic looks, dress tactically for the dancefloor, or present a never-before-seen couture creation!

Raise the Roof: Six artist collectives take to the sky to take over six iconic rooftops for the penultimate party. Including Tropical Trash Disco: An evening of decadence, drag, culinary delights and cocktails, complete with audacious performance antics and a wicked dance floor.

Blanc de Blanc Encore: The iconic Spiegeltent returns to Brisbane. Re-immerse yourself in the hedonistic, glamorous and extravagant world of vintage French flair, risqué humour, spectacular aerials, comedy and big dance numbers.

Brisbane Festival 2022

Be Bold — Be Brave — Be Brisbane.

September 2-24, 2022.

Tickets and Info here!

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.