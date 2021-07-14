Brisbane Festival 2021: The queerest, most camp and intriguing shows

As restrictions continue to ease in South East Queensland the 2021 Brisbane Festival is giving you all of the reasons to get out of the house. The 2021 program has just been released, with plenty to look forward to.

Every year the Brisbane Festival lights up the city with a range of events, performances and shows for every audience. 2021 is set to be no exception for the Brisbane Festival as they present 139 productions across the 23 day festival. This year will feature over 1000 local artists representing 63 production companies.

Advertisements

In addition the 2021 Brisbane Festival will feature the largest number of First Nations artists engaged in the history of the festival. “This year, 168 First Nations artisans, performers and creatives share their intensely personal narratives through ceremony, smoke, songline and performance.” Said Michelle Tuahine group chair of the Brisbane Festival Indigenous Advisory Group.

We’ve handpicked some of the queerest, most fabulous and intriguing shows from the 2021 calendar for your pleasure.

Our picks for Brisbane Festival 2021

Hughman

Hugh Sheridan

Hugh Sheridan has had plenty of people talking recently.

After first coming out about his sexuality late last year and then becoming engaged to boy friend Kurt, Hugh has had our attention. Most recently Hugh came out again as he continued to shed the idea of labels around his identity and sexuality.

With so much going on for Hugh it’s great to see him taking to the stage for the Brisbane Festival for the Queensland premiere of his one man show Hughman.

“See Hugh in a new light as he spins beats from Whitney Houston and George Michael to Sister Sledge, Olivia Newton-John, MJ, Sinatra and Walk the Moon. With high-voltage tap, exhilarating disco moves and cool cabaret, HUGHMAN is an entertaining mash-up of music, colour, and costume.”

17 & 18 September, 9:30pm

South Bank Piazza. BOQ Festival Garden

Tickets: Available online HERE

Dirty Laundry

Briefs Factory International

The boys from briefs bounce back onto the Brisbane Festival stage to deliver another stellar performance. Led by Fez Faanana this dynamic troupe are set to deliver another memorable performance, as always.

“This brand-new party cabaret pegs a line-up of classic Briefs boys along with some new boys and toys in the basket.” “With impossible-to-remove glitter stains, these Festival favourites promise a load of physicality, comedy and showmanship. None of it clean.”

8 – 11 September

South Bank Piazza, BOQ Festival Garden

Tickets: Available online HERE

Razzle Dazzle Riot

Oscar Production Company

Advertisements

From the team that brought you Boy & Girl Oscar Production Company presents their latest offering for the Brisbane Festival. Full of glitter and glam this production is set to slay. Featuring Drag and bombshell babes coupled with an overload of sequins, song and circus, whats not to love?

“Featuring the swinging sounds of Franky Smart and a smokin’ hot jazz band, it’s a roaring evening with the best in the biz.”

“So, sink back a Southside and get ready for the wildest party this September!”

3 – 7 September

South Bank Piazza, BOQ Festival Garden

Tickets: Available Online HERE

Considerable Sexual License

Joel Bray

Over the course of the 2021 Brisbane Festival an incredible 168 First Nations artists have been engaged for the program. This is the largest in the programs history. One of those artists is Joel Bray as he makes his Queensland Premiere of Considerable Sexual License.

“Proud Wiradjuri man Joel Bray takes you on a flirty, filthy and passionate look at the true history of sensuality ‘down under’.”

“This provocative performance blends cabaret, comedy and choreography in the ultimate rejection of conservative straightness in Australian sexual politics.” “Forget what you have heard, the sexual revolution started well before the 60s.”

10 – 15 Sept

The Block, QUT Kelvin Grove

Tickets: Available Online HERE

This ain’t no Pussy Show

Kate Harman/Toby Angus

This little show caught our eye as something new and different. Making its world premiere at the Brisbane Festival This Ain’t no pussy show looks challenging and insightful. Patriarchy, parenting, toxicity, feminism, masculinity and privilege are explored on stage in this 70 minute performance for two nights only.

“Ever wondered if patriarchy was a pyramid scheme for men?

Kate has and she’s not pussying about; she has a boy to raise, and he has questions.

Why are you shouting?

Am I really toxic?

How come you can say dick, but I can’t say pussy? She has questions, too. Through the relationship of a mother and son, This Ain’t No Pussy Show explores everything from feminism and masculinity to privilege, patriarchy and pizza shapes. It’s a wild and messy ride through a complex and shifting landscape that Kate and Toby navigate together.”

17 & 18 September

New Benner Theatre, Metro Arts

Tickets: Available online HERE

Enemies of Grooviness Eat Sh!t

Betty Grumble/Performing Lines

Betty Grumble makes her return to the Brisbane Festival stage again in 2021. A staple of the festival she has previously performed her shows Sex Clown Saves The World (2017) and Love and Anger (2018). This year Betty presents the Queensland premiere of Enemies of Grooviness Eat Sh!t as she dives into the themes of grief, pleasure and justice.

15 – 17 September

The Princess Theatre

Tickets: Available online HERE

Brown Church

Naavikaran

“At this holy, gay altar we will witness the journeys of displacement queer liberation, and the euphoria of culture.

It centres queerness as a central faith, bringing out the exuberant need to realise colonisation to destroy it. Brown Church is a theatrical spoken word and dance spectacle as served by Meanjin-based godexx Naavikaran.”

Diane Cilento Studio Queensland Theatre

Sat 18 Sept 3pm

Tickets: Available online HERE

For the full list of shows on offer for the 2021 Brisbane Festival head to www.brisbanefestival.com.au

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.