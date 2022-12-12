Drag performer Henny Spaghetti’s lip sync to the operatic The White Lotus theme at Brisbane’s the Sportsman Hotel has blown up online.

The beloved Brisbane queen shared the full number, which she performed recently at the venue, to TikTok and Instagram. The video has gone global, racking up thousands of likes.

In the drag routine, Henny is dressed as Jennifer Coolidge’s camp recurring character Tanya, and on the Sporties stage she belts out operatic lip-syncing to the HBO drama’s theme tune.

Henny, who’s a big fan of the show, also worked in the scene where hotel manager Valentina asks Tanya if she was going for a “Peppa Pig” look, reacting to the character’s pink outfit early in the series.

“I hope the crowd understand they just witnessed high art! Like I would be losing my mind,” one TikTok user commented.

“You can’t tell me that wasn’t coming straight from your mouth,” another wrote.

“They need to cast you in the next season as the lounge entertainment,” somebody else said, tagging HBO.

“How do I nominate someone for an Emmy?” another commenter wrote.

“The way I would make IT RAIN if I saw this live performance… you’re brilliant!!!” another commenter wrote.

On TikTok, Henny explained to American commenters confused as to why the crowd weren’t tipping her during the fierce The White Lotus number.

“Not a part of Australian drag culture as much as the US,” she informed them.

“If you wanna tip my PayPal is in my Insta bio lol.”

Queer favourite The White Lotus is streaming in Australia on Binge. The highly-anticipated season two finale arrives today (December 12).

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.