Brisbane drag queens raising funds for bushfire relief

Coming up next weekend, two Brisbane drag queen mega-events will raise funds for Australian bushfire relief. The Bushfire Relief Extravaganza at the Wickham of 24 January and also the Fire Relief Fund for First Nation Communities ALL DAY Gatho at The Stand on 26 January will both offer the opportunity to enjoy some great drag and assist a wonderful cause all at the same time.

Bushfire Relief Extravaganza

Shaniqua T Bone and Maxine Taxi organised the Bushfire Relief Extravanga co-hosted with Tina Bikki and Skye Blue. The event sees shows every hour from 7 pm. 30 plus Brisbane drag queens will donate their talents for a dragtastic night of glamour and shade.

General admission is $10 or a VIP Ticket including raffle tickets will set you back $25. All proceeds go to WIRES, rural fire services and lastly, Bushfire Trauma and Mental Health Support.

Shaniqua T Bone told QNews the response of Brisbane drag queens touched her incredibly.

“Watching the devastation tear through so many communities and destroy so much of our flora and fauna really made my heart hurt a lot.

“When I spoke with Maxine Taxi about the bushfires, we both wanted to do more than donate some money. We decided to put on an incredible show and raise some money. All of the 30 plus drag performers graciously leapt at the opportunity to help raise money for these worthy charities.”

Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities ALL DAY Gatho

Chocolate Boxx, Miss First Nation 2019 and also Queens Ball Drag Performer of the Year, headlines the ALL DAY Gatho at The Stand. The local drag icon will launch the event with an acknowledgement of country.

Yorta Yorta, First Nations man, musician Neil Morris set up the Fire Relief Fund for First Nation Communities. The fund covers critical costs for Aboriginal communities affected by bushfires.

Neil Morris previously spoke to HUFFPOST Australia about the fund.

“When I found out that an Indigenous family had lost their home which had been their home for multiple generations, for me that really hit home, because it wasn’t just someone who bought a house in a nice, pretty part of the world.

“It’s custodians living on their country for a very long period of time, going back to however long people had been on that part of country.”

