Brisbane Comedy Festival 2020 cut short by coronavirus

The Brisbane Comedy Festival has cancelled their final week of shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

“It is with a sad face and heavy heart we announce all remaining Brisbane Comedy Festival performances have been cancelled,” the organisers said.

This is to meet the federal government’s orders to limit non-essential mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are devastated to cut the laughs short but our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our artists, staff and audiences. We will see you next year.”

The festival was to run until March 22. Refund information is available on the festival’s website.

The cancellation is effective from today (March 16) and includes all shows at Brisbane Powerhouse, The Tivoli, The Fortitude Music Hall and Newstead Brewing Co.

Brisbane Powerhouse also said on Monday it was “monitoring the evolving situation” and can provide advice to any Powerhouse ticketholders.

Brisbane Comedy Festival joins numerous other cancellations across Australia

The festival joins numerous other events cancelled or postponed in recent days in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Some of the festival’s performers took to social media to react the announcement with a mix of sadness and humour.

My show – and therefore my only current source of income – has been cut short by two weeks. I consider myself one of the lucky ones, for I will have a small amount of income coming in from what we were able to do. Please remember the creative industries! #COVID19 https://t.co/3t2GpcWFPq — Natalie Bochenski (@girlclumsy) March 16, 2020

I am sad to announce that due to the Australian Government’s recent requirement that there must no more than 500 people gathered at any one event, NONE of my Brisbane Comedy Festival shows have been cancelled. Please respect my privacy during this difficult time. — Jeff Green (@jeffgreen007) March 16, 2020

