Brisbane comedian Mel Buttle marries her partner

Brisbane comedian Mel Buttle has married her girlfriend in a beautiful wedding ceremony in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Mel, who’s very private about her relationship with her partner of over five years, shared a series photos of her wedding day to Instagram on Monday.

She and her partner tied the knot at a ceremony in Queensland’s Scenic Rim region, at a location 90 minutes south west of Brisbane.

The comedian – who’s a huge Matildas fan – wrote in the post, “In light of Hayley Raso not replying to my numerous DM’s, I married my partner instead.”

As well as congratulatory messages from comedy colleagues and fans, Matildas winger Hayley Raso herself also responded, “Well hi… And congrats,” with a love heart emoji.

Mel Buttle and her partner became mums in 2022

Mel Buttle and her partner first announced they were engaged in early 2021. In November 2022, Mel shared that her partner had given birth to their first child, Harry, that September.

Mel told KIIS 97.3FM at the time, “It’s a big announcement and I want to get it done, one for attention and two to tell everyone in one hit so I don’t have to go and keep telling people.

“I don’t quite know how to say it. I have… I’ve got a baby. I have a baby. I’m not joking.

“This isn’t a ‘bit,’ I’m not going to trick you… I have a seven week old baby. My partner and I had a baby.

“He’s a boy. I’ve been a bit reluctant to put him on the Internet, to put him on social media because I thought, he’s got a right to privacy.

“Why am I telling all these people I don’t know that I’ve got a baby?”

Mel Buttle is a regular on the Australian stand-up circuit, and also keeps us laughing with her prolific Instagram and TikTok videos.

Earlier this month Mel co-hosted the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade telecast.

This weekend, the comedian is kicking off her new Not Here To Put Socks On Centipedes tour at HOTA, on the Gold Coast with further dates all over the country.

