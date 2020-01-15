Brisbane, sign this petition to support Drag Storytime

Rainbow Families Queensland has held Drag Storytime sessions at Brisbane City Council Libraries four times over the last two years.

However the future of the Drag Storytime events in Brisbane is under threat. Protesters caused inappropriate disruption at the most recent event, at the Brisbane Square Library on Sunday.

Advertisements

After the footage of the incident made national headlines earlier this week, Australians got the Twitter hashtag #IStandWithQueens trending with their messages of support.

But Wendy Francis, Queensland director of the Australian Christian Lobby, is petitioning the Brisbane City Council because she wants to put a stop the Drag Storytime events.

However as QNews.com.au reported earlier, many of the signatories to Wendy’s petition do not live in Brisbane.

Drag Storytime acknowledges that LGBTIQ+ Brotherboy and Sistergirl communities are part of Brisbane’s diverse population.

Fully-trained, Blue Card-registered performers host the events, which feature child-appropriate activities and content.

We believe the events lead children to a love of reading and an appreciation of difference, so we’re now petitioning for support to ensure the events continue.

We’re asking everyone living within the Brisbane City Council boundaries who wants to support Drag Storytime to consider signing.

We want to keep the events going because of Brisbane’s commitment to values of diversity, inclusion and tolerance.

BRISBANE RESIDENTS can sign the petition supporting Drag Storytime at the Brisbane City Council website here.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.