Brisbane churches host Christmas carols fundraiser for LGBTIQ youth

MCC Brisbane and Merthyr Road Uniting Church, two progressive churches in New Farm, will open their doors to all for their annual Christmas Carols Extravaganza.

MCC Brisbane is an inclusive, historically LGBTI+ congregation that meets at Merthyr Road Uniting Church. This year, both will dig deep to fundraise for Open Doors Youth Service at the special carols event on Sunday, December 15.

Merthyr Road Uniting Church’s Reverend Murray Fysh, who advocated in support of same sex marriage in 2017, said it was important to acknowledge 40% of all homeless youth identify as LGBTI+.

“Christmas can be a rough season for many LGBTI+ youth who are doing it tough,” Rev Fysh told QNews.com.au.

“That’s why we are proud to partner with MCC and give all of the tithes and offerings we collect on our Christmas Carols night to Open Doors Youth Service.”

MCC Brisbane Pastor Alex Pittaway said that for many in the LGBTI+ community, Christmas can be a difficult time of year.

“Many in my congregation have been rejected by their families and friends of the churches they came out of,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity for people to come together and create a family of choice, defined by breaking down walls and building up hope.”

Rev Fysh said the carols evening will be “unlike any other Christmas Carols event you’ve ever been to, think Silent Night meets RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“It’s your old Christmas carols favorites with more than a helping of high camp,” Rev. Fysh said.

“This is a really fun time of the year. Both our congregations come together and celebrate the message of love and freedom that Jesus’ birth reminds us of.”

Rev. Pittaway said both congregations are coming together for dinner and a show to support a good cause.

“It’s really wonderful that both our communities, who have been through so much together, really come together and provide a free potluck supper as well,” he said.

MCC Brisbane meets at the Merthyr Road Uniting Church every Sunday evening at 7:00 pm.

The churches’ Christmas Carols Extravaganza will be held at Merthyr Road Uniting Church on Sunday, December 15. Find out more at the MCC Brisbane Facebook page.

