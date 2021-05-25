Brisbane Catholic school comes out in support of pride for IDAHOBIT

For many years, Catholic schools have long been viewed as organisations with less than progressive views. When it comes to the LGBTIQ community and pride the relationship has been tenuous. But this year one Brisbane school is out to change that impression.

St Patricks College in Shorncliffe is an all boys Catholic school. Last week they took to social media to promote their IDHABOIT celebrations. Taking many social media users by surprise, they posted in detail their commitment to their theme of “Men of Humility of Pride.”

Pride in you, Pride in me. Pride in us.

In a detailed social media post the school went to great lengths to detail their commitment to the ongoing education of the young men at the school. Announcing the schools theme for the week as “Pride in you. Pride in me. Pride in us.”

“We need to ensure that respect for all people is part of all our relationships in this community” the post stated.

“Our actions have been making a statement to our community that St Patrick’s College welcomes diversity and values each and every member of our community.”

The post went on to detail the extensive activities taking place on the day. Events planned aimed to not only raise awareness of LGBTIQ issues but to educate their students.

“Great care has been taken to ensure these activities allow students to engage with issues about sexuality and identity that are relevant and appropriate for their age and stage in life.”

Education, Inclusion, Pride

Details of their pride activities included:

A year level assembly to explain and unpack the symbolism of the pride flag.

A whole school pride flag raising ceremony.

Two formative lessons to begin conversations about LGBTIQ+ issues in the community.

Inviting the young men to wear their college bucket hats with their house colours as a sign of diversity and support.

Students in Years 5 & 6 participating in activities around what makes a family and recognising that not every family looks the same.

Teaching young men in the secondary school to look at issues around language and how to stand up for people who are LGBTIQ+ in the community.

Social media responds

Social media users flocked to the page to show their support of the schools pride movement with the post receiving hundreds of likes and comments.

“The Gospel calls each of us to ‘Love God and Love our neighbour.’ What a wonderful example of teaching children to love all people – no conditions, as Jesus did. Bravo St Pats.’ Wrote one user.

Whilst the post wasn’t without its detractors the overwhelming response included scores of congratulations and well wishes to the school for their inclusive approach to educating these young men.

