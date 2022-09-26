Brisbane artist’s work chosen for Britney and Elton’s cover art

A Brisbane artist has had his work of Elton John and Britney Spears picked as official cover art for collaboration Hold Me Closer.

Artist Nordacious, whose real name is James Hillier, found out this week he’d scored enough online votes to have the digital art appear on a special CD release of the song.

Elton John announced on Instagram that Hillier was one of two winners in the online competition for the new limited edition covers.

The physical releases will feature new remixes of Britney and Elton’s collaboration, by Joel Corry and Purple Disco Machine.

Taking to Instagram, Nordacious said it was “surreal” but “deeply special” and thanked everyone for voting for him.

“To @eltonjohn and @britneyspears, words can’t adequately describe how surreal and significant this is for me,” Hillier said.

“I’ve admired your artistry my whole life. To be affiliated in this official capacity is deeply special, and I’ll cherish it always.”

James Hillier told ABC Radio Brisbane the record label contacted him after he shared the artwork online in August, before the song’s release.

“Elton had been sharing some of his favourite fan art since the song was announced,” he said.

“Mine was in the mix, which was a lovely surprise.

“I got contacted by the label and asked if I wanted to be a part of [the competition]. Naturally, I was like, ‘hell yes’.”

Artist James Hillier described his digital art as having “a very pop art, retro aesthetic to it.”

“So a lot of inspiration from comic books and old movie posters,” he said.

“This one has Britney behind a yellow piano, which Elton has set up playing with a gorgeous, late 70s mullet.

“There’s like a red rose on top of the piano and they’re just vibing away.

“I definitely wanted to inject that, the brightness and the blinding lights of Hollywood into that aesthetic.”

Britney Spears approved of Nordacious’ digital portrait of her

The Brisbane-based artist’s work has caught the eye of Britney Spears before.

“I drew one of Britney Spears and Cher on the beach, they are in St Tropez eating an ice cream,” Hillier told ABC Radio.

“It’s all very retro, popsie, cutesy and … positive and sunny.”

It was a reference to Britney and Cher making future plans for that exact trip on social media, at the height of Britney’s harrowing conservatorship legal battle.

Hillier said Britney “was desperate just to get to the end of it” so he created the artwork of the two stars together.

“Then a day later, boom, I got a notification that Britney Spears has just reposted this,” he said.

