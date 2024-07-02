Brisbane Anglican Church plans apology to LGBTQIA+ community

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church Southern Queensland will soon give a formal apology to LGBTQIA+ people and their families for hurt and harm the church has caused.

Last month, the church’s Synod – a general assembly of the clergy – approved the wording of the upcoming formal apology.

It has been in the works for a few years now. In 2022, the church’s Synod first approved a formal apology. They voted to establish a committee to consult with the LGBTQIA+ community on developing it.

Now the Southern Queensland Anglican Archbishop Jeremy Greaves will soon deliver the formal apology.

He’ll apologise to “sexuality-diverse and gender-diverse people for the times when we haven’t accepted that you are who you are; we have denigrated you; [or] we have unjustly excluded you from the sacraments and community of the Anglican church.”

The Archbishop will also formally apologise for advocating for and condoning harmful gender and sexuality “conversion practices”.

The Anglican leader will also apologise to family members “for the times when… the Anglican Church’s treatment of your loved ones has hurt you.”

‘Meaningful and genuine’ apology

Dr Peter Catt (pictured above), the Dean of St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane, chaired the Anglican consultation committee. He said they had spent eighteen months developing the formal apology to LGBTQIA+ people.

Dr Catt said the church had consulted with “gender-diverse and sexuality-diverse people, and their families” hurt by the church.

He said the apology acknowledges the church has told people “they could not or should not be who they are” and then “rejected” them.

“Developing the wording of an apology by working with those injured is an important part of developing a meaningful, genuine and effective apology,” he said.

“The Archbishop will formally offer the apology on behalf of the Anglican Church Southern Queensland at an occasion that’ll allow as many as possible to see it.”

He hopes the apology is “an expression of the resolve for the church to do things differently into the future.”

