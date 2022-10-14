Brisbane’s Queer Radio and Dykes on Mykes celebrate 30 years

The queer presenters of 4ZZZ’s radio shows Queer Radio and Dykes on Mykes are celebrating 30 years of taking over the airwaves.

Community radio station 4ZZZ has broadcast the two radio shows each week since September 30, 1992.

This makes them the world’s longest continuously running radio programs on diversity in gender and sexuality.

Not only that, both shows evolved from an even older Gaywaves – so tack another 10 years or so onto that record, thank you!

Each Wednesday night, four hours of queer and diverse news, views, interviews, music, culture, and, most importantly, the voices of the broad rainbow community can be heard on 4ZZZ (102.1FM in Brisbane, also on DAB/DAB+ and streaming worldwide on 4zzz.org.au).

Giving a safe and inclusive space to the queer community is vital, even in these more “enlightened” days.

Challenging the mainstream

Ruth Gardner (below), who has been leading the team on Dykes on Mykes for several years now, recalled her early exposure to the program.

“Before I started announcing on the program, I was aware that it was a safe place,” she said.

“You could just come and sit in the studio, listening along and feeling included.

“I was in a band with my then girlfriend and we thought, ‘Who could play our music on the radio?’

“So we took it to Dykes on Mykes knowing we wouldn’t get airplay on mainstream radio because we were lesbians!”

Blair Martin has spent ten years as the Queer Radio coordinator and picked up the Brisbane Pride Festival Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

“Visibility matters. If you cannot see or hear yourself represented, you doubt whether you are valued,” Martin said.

“We provide a platform for centering the rainbow community, empowering our future generation of leaders and affirming those who have come before us.”

Listen to Dykes on Mykes on 4ZZZ at 102.1 FM in Brisbane each Wednesday 6-8pm AEST or online at 4zzz.org.au/program/dykes-on-mykes and Queer Radio each Wednesday from 8-10pm AEST or online at 4zzz.org.au/program/queer-radio

