Brighton Council launches LGBTIQA+ Action Plan, raising the Trans Pride flag

Brighton Council on Hobart’s northern outskirts launched its first-ever LGBTIQA+ Action Plan and raised the Transgender Pride Flag to not only mark the occasion, but also the start of Trans Awareness Week.
Endorsed by Brighton Council, the Action Plan was developed following a consultation with the local LGBTIQA+ community.
“Visibility matters. Representation matters,” said Brighton Mayor Leigh Gray.
“Sometimes, a simple public gesture like raising a flag can send a powerful message to someone who may be wondering whether they are accepted, whether they belong, or whether their community stands with them.”
The Council raised the Transgender Pride Flag outside the Brighton Community Centre, and it will stay raised until Trans Day of Remembrance on November 20.
The flag was raised by local LGBTIQA+ advocacy group Under One Rainbow and Rosemary Harwood, mother of Tasmanian trans woman Marjorie Harwood, who died after being raped in prison.
Speaking at the flag raising and Action Plan launch, advocate Rodney Croome from Equality Tasmania said Marjorie’s death was “at the hands of stigma, hate and despair,” taken from us too soon.
“As we raise the Trans Pride flag that will fly until Trans Day of Remembrance, our thoughts naturally turn to all those trans people, and LGBTIQA+ people more broadly, who are no longer with us. We cannot have them back.”
“But we can honour their memory with initiatives like this Plan, with this flag raising and with our shared and unceasing commitment to a better, more inclusive Tasmania.”
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‘The Action Plan gives Council a practical way forward’
Brighton now joins a growing number of Tasmanian councils with LGBTIQA+ action plans, including Hobart, Glenorchy, Kingborough, Burnie and Launceston.
Mayor Gray shared the day was “particularly significant because we are also presenting Brighton Council’s LGBTIQA+ Action Plan to our community.”
Mayor Gray said that through the consultation “we heard about the positive experiences many people have in Brighton, but also about the ongoing challenges around safety, discrimination and inclusion, particularly for trans and non-binary residents.”
‘We live here, work here, raise our families here and contribute to this community’
Students from Gagebrook Primary School made and distributed inclusion-themed badges and bookmarks as part of their participation in Brighton Council’s Community Creators Program.
Brighton’s municipality includes suburbs such as Bridgewater and Gagebrook, which are some of the most economically disadvantaged in Tasmania.
“We live here, work here, raise our families here and contribute to this community.”
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