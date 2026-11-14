TAS

Brighton Council launches LGBTIQA+ Action Plan, raising the Trans Pride flag

By / 15 November 2026
Brighton Council launch LGBTIQA+ Action Plan raising the Trans Pride flag
Brighton Council launches LGBTIQA+ Action Plan, raising the Trans Pride flag Images Supplied

Brighton Council on Hobart’s northern outskirts launched its first-ever LGBTIQA+ Action Plan and raised the Transgender Pride Flag to not only mark the occasion, but also the start of Trans Awareness Week.

Endorsed by Brighton Council, the Action Plan was developed following a consultation with the local LGBTIQA+ community.

“Visibility matters. Representation matters,” said Brighton Mayor Leigh Gray.

“Sometimes, a simple public gesture like raising a flag can send a powerful message to someone who may be wondering whether they are accepted, whether they belong, or whether their community stands with them.”

The Council raised the Transgender Pride Flag outside the Brighton Community Centre, and it will stay raised until Trans Day of Remembrance on November 20.

The flag was raised by local LGBTIQA+ advocacy group Under One Rainbow and Rosemary Harwood, mother of Tasmanian trans woman Marjorie Harwood, who died after being raped in prison.

Speaking at the flag raising and Action Plan launch, advocate Rodney Croome from Equality Tasmania said Marjorie’s death was “at the hands of stigma, hate and despair,” taken from us too soon.

“As we raise the Trans Pride flag that will fly until Trans Day of Remembrance, our thoughts naturally turn to all those trans people, and LGBTIQA+ people more broadly, who are no longer with us. We cannot have them back.”

 “But we can honour their memory with initiatives like this Plan, with this flag raising and with our shared and unceasing commitment to a better, more inclusive Tasmania.”

Related content:

‘The Action Plan gives Council a practical way forward’

Brighton now joins a growing number of Tasmanian councils with LGBTIQA+ action plans, including Hobart, Glenorchy, Kingborough, Burnie and Launceston.

Mayor Gray shared the day was “particularly significant because we are also presenting Brighton Council’s LGBTIQA+ Action Plan to our community.”

“This plan has been shaped by listening to LGBTIQA+ community members, their families, friends and allies.”

Consultation showed LGBTIQA+ people in the municipality experience poorer health and wellbeing and lower levels of safety as a result of discrimination, stigma and exclusion.

Mayor Gray said that through the consultation “we heard about the positive experiences many people have in Brighton, but also about the ongoing challenges around safety, discrimination and inclusion, particularly for trans and non-binary residents.”

The Plan outlines how it will address these issues, including training for Council staff, ensuring social services are accessible, and creating safe spaces, community education and greater visibility and representation.

Brighton Council LGBTIQA+ Action Plan
Brighton Council LGBTIQA+ Action Plan
Images Supplied

“The Action Plan gives Council a practical way forward,” Mayor Gray said.

“It sets out actions to strengthen inclusion within our organisation, increase visibility and representation, improve the safety and accessibility of public spaces, promote access to support services and, importantly, ensure the voices of LGBTIQA+ community members continue to inform the decisions we make.”

‘We live here, work here, raise our families here and contribute to this community’

Students from Gagebrook Primary School made and distributed inclusion-themed badges and bookmarks as part of their participation in Brighton Council’s Community Creators Program.

Brighton’s municipality includes suburbs such as Bridgewater and Gagebrook, which are some of the most economically disadvantaged in Tasmania.

Croome shared that Brighton Council’s Action Plan “will provide a model for other outer urban areas across the nation”.

“It will encourage them to embark on Brighton’s journey of consultation, education, policy development and the improvement of services.”

Brighton Council launches LGBTIQA+ Action Plan, raising the Trans Pride flagImages Supplied
Brighton Council launches LGBTIQA+ Action Plan, raising the Trans Pride flag
Images Supplied

Michael Williams from Under One Rainbow shared that the community consultation “provided an opportunity to listen directly to LGBTQIA+ residents, their families, friends and allies”.

“It highlighted the importance of education and inclusion training for Councillors and Council staff, greater visibility and representation in our public spaces, and more gender-inclusive facilities.”

“Importantly, it also reinforced that we cannot talk about inclusion without addressing the safety, wellbeing and experiences of our trans and gender-diverse community members.”

“We live here, work here, raise our families here and contribute to this community.”

“These recommendations are not unreasonable requests. They are about ensuring that every person can access community facilities, participate in local life and walk through our streets without feeling that they need to hide who they are.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy newsentertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

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About The Author

Dean Arcuri
Dean Arcuri is an entertainer, journalist, photographer, community darling and all-round busy homosexual with over a decade of experience documenting Australia’s LGBTIQ+ communities. Highlighting, sharing, and advocating the diversity, passion and joy of our communities is what he is about.

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