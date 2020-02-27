Bride & Prejudice’s Jojo presents Leaders for Diversity

Bride and Prejudice’s Jojo Ellias wants to inspire authentic leadership within diverse communities. So on 6 March, Here On Purpose and Jojo Ellias present the LEADERS FOR DIVERSITY FORUM. The event is held at Brisbane’s Australian National Hotel.

The event will uncover the unique and powerful experiences of prominent leaders across the LGBTQIA+ Community.

Jess from Here On Purpose and Bride and Prejudice’s Jojo both aim for the event to create conversations.

“There aren’t many opportunities for the wider community to come together and learn from and interact with leaders in person.

“We’ve created Leaders for Diversity for all to be inspired by leaders who are making a difference by being visible, defying adversity and showing up authentically in their lives and careers.”

Nicole Gibson

Appointed Australia’s Commissioner for Mental Health at 21, Nicole Gibson went on to found Love Out Loud. She also authored the Love Out Loud guide to self-love. A previous finalist for Young Australian of the Year, Nicole also made the Financial Review’s Top 100 Most Influential Women.

Rad Mitic

Following his win as Mr Gay Pride Australia 2019, Rad Mitic will compete in Mr Gay World in April 2020. Instrumental in setting up the In It Together forums to tackle suicide within the LGBTIQ communities, he remains an advocate for mental health.

Becky Bauer

As Pastor of Melbourne Inclusive Church, Becky Bauer welcomes everyone including LGBTQI+ individuals to her non-denominational church. In her role as a leading member of Encounter Missions International, she advocates for inclusive Christian Centres.

As founder of the Runway Movement, Ella saw her Runway Dance Crew become the first Australian LGBTQI+ hip hop dance crew to make the finals of Hip Hop International in the US. She was also the first trans woman of colour to work for a major airline.

Alfie Arcuri

Alfie, of course, won The Voice 2016, and following his win, his debut album peaked at number 5 on ARIA charts.

Here on Purpose

The Here On Purpose event aims to inspire everyone in the community to own who they are, live their most authentic lives and become leaders in their own right. It’s also a safe space to express yourself and have fun as well. Additionally, it’s an opportunity to connect with like-minded people within the community to share stories and learn from each other’s experiences.

Ticket price includes a Q&A session with the panelists, canapés, a drink on arrival, musical entertainment and also a star performance from Jess Pawa and the Rialto Five.

Tickets to Leaders for Diversity here.

