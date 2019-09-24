Bride and Prejudice: Brisbane mum says lesbian daughter is possessed

A woman who wants to marry her girlfriend has been told by her religious parents she is possessed by the devil in shocking footage from the new series of Bride and Prejudice.

The couple will appear in the new season of the Channel Seven reality show, which begins next Wednesday. Jojo and Jess are one of five engaged couples on the show whose families don’t approve of their unions.

Jojo says she wants her Lebanese parents, who live in Brisbane and are devout Catholics, to attend her and her girlfriend Jess’ wedding. Jojo wants her father to walk her down the aisle.

Speaking with her parents on the show, Jojo asks them: “What have I done, other than fallen in love?”

Her mother replies: “The devil’s in you. The devil.”

Her father later says he can’t bring himself to walk his lesbian daughter down the aisle.

“They’re not to be together. A woman and a woman, it’s not right,” he says.

But Jojo replies, “Who is actually going to give me away? I only have one father.”

Jojo and Jess say their love story “began when we both swiped right”. They say it was “love at first sight” for both of them and they consider each other “kindred spirits”.

The couple say they’re going to do all they can to “prove that our love is stronger than their faith.”

In a trailer for the show, Jojo tells her fiance, “I actually never imagined I’d fall in love with a girl. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.

As they exchange their vows, Jojo tells Jess: “With you, I know we can conquer anything thrown at us in this world.

“I love you so much and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

New season of ‘Bride & Prejudice’ begins next week

The new series begins on Channel Seven next Wednesday (October 2).

“My parents are strict Lebanese Catholics and they don’t support same-sex relationships and definitely not same-sex marriage,” Jojo told Who Magazine.

“We want my parents to come to our wedding, we want them to support us, but we’re constantly feeling like we’re being judged.

“We wish our family could put their pride aside and just see how happy we really are.”

Previous same-sex couples have appeared on Bride and Prejudice and shared their anguish at their parents refusal to accept their weddings.

In 2017, gay man Chris’ religious parents from Queensland ended up snubbing his wedding after refusing his invitation.

Last year, religious dad John walked his daughter Ange down the aisle after shocking Australia with his anti-gay views.

