Brianna Ghey’s killers identified and sentenced

A Manchester judge today sentenced Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16, to life in prison for the “exceptionally brutal” killing of trans teen Brianna Ghey.

Mrs Justice Yip sentenced Scarlett Jenkinson, who she described as the “driving force” behind the murder, to a minimum of 22 years in prison.

Her accomplice, Eddie Ratcliffe, received a sentence of 20 years.

Mrs Justice Yip said: “You both took part in a brutal and planned murder which was sadistic in nature and where a secondary motive was hostility towards Brianna because of her transgender identity.”

Brianna Ghey’s parents addressed the court about their loss. Her mother Esther Ghey said Brianna should have been around for the rest of her life.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child. She should have been around for the rest of my life.

“Brianna had plans for her future, which we will never have the chance to support her with. She wanted to go to college and study beauty therapy. She was looking forward to being old enough to have a little job like her big sister. We had also discussed her learning to drive, and she had even picked out which pink car she would like for her 18th birthday.”

Brianna’s father Peter Spooner described the crime as unforgiveable.

Memories engraved on my heart

“Being a father of a transgender child was a difficult thing to deal with. Without people accusing me of dead naming my child, most of my memories are with my son *****. Our memories are engraved on my heart. He was funny, cheeky and would pull faces to make me laugh. He was my baby, my only Son. His decision to transition was such a brave and confident thing to do.

“Even though I grieved the son I lost, I was proud to gain another beautiful daughter. Her appearance changed as she blossomed into a lovely young girl. Her eyes were the same. She had my eyes when I looked at her. We were forming a new relationship, and these two murderers have stolen that from us both.

“I hate how Brianna’s life has been brutally taken away from her, and she has been deprived of the life she wanted to live. She never had the chance to sit her exams or go on to further education…

“Justice may have been done with the guilty verdicts, but no amount of time spent in prison will be enough for these monsters.”

They are pure evil

“I cannot call them children as that makes them sound naïve or vulnerable which they are not, they are pure evil, Brianna was the vulnerable one.

“They were determined to kill and never gave up until they had blood on their hands, my Brianna’s blood.

“Not an ounce of remorse… putting myself and my family through this awful trial having to hear the details about how Brianna suffered. It is unforgivable.”

Destiny Rogers

