Brendan Pang shows us Snapchat lenses in time for IDAHOBIT Day

Brendan Pang has teamed up with Minus18 and Snapchat to launch Snapchat Lenses. The release of the series of augmented reality lenses is timed to coincide with IDAHOBIT 2021.

Perth-based cook Brendan Pang came out after appearing on Masterchef Australia in 2018. He also appeared on the show in 2020.

Brendan said the lenses celebrate and shine a light on the multicultural diversity of pride in Australia.

“Despite ongoing progress, growing up as a member of two minority groups was a real challenge. However, time and time again, I have been reminded of the power that celebrating individual identity can have on my personal well-being and sense of community.

“The Snapchat Lenses that we have created showcase the importance of celebrating our diversity, be that on Snapchat or in person.

“It’s alarming and heart-breaking that young people from multicultural backgrounds are still more susceptible to discrimination by nature of their ethnicity and upbringing. Initiatives such as these awesome Snapchat AR Lenses created by Minus18 for IDAHOBIT demonstrate the importance of celebrating pride and diversity, no matter the colour of someone’s skin.”

Discrimination in Australia

Research indicates three out of four Australian LGBTQIA+ youth still experience some form of bullying or discrimination. Additionally, Indigenous Australians and those from non-English speaking backgrounds remain the two most likely groups to experience discrimination.

Clare Nash from Snap Australia said she encouraged Snapchatters to celebrate IDAHOBIT 2021.

“We hope through these Lenses, we bring attention to the need of celebrating the diverse community within the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Minus18 CEO Micah Scott said the youth organisation saw partnering with Snap as an incredible opportunity to celebrate with LGBTQIA+ young people around Australia.

The two organisations also partnered in 2020.

“The partnership and Proudly Diverse Lenses serve as an important reminder to elevate intersectional voices within our community.”

Search IDAHOBIT in the Snapchat Lens Carousel explore bar to find the lenses.

