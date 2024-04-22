Brendan Maclean’s surprise Eurovision news for Australia

Queer singer-songwriter Brendan Maclean will join Australia’s Electric Fields as they compete in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Brendan revealed to QNews that he will be part of the Eurovision stage performance in support of Electric Fields.

“I’m very happy to share my bags are filled to the brim with all-black attire in readiness for performing backing vocals with Electric Fields in Sweden,” he told QNews.

Electric Fields, which comprises artists Zaachariaha Fielding and Michael Ross, is representing Australia in Malmö with the song One Milkali (One Blood).

Backing vocalists are an important part of Eurovision acts, whether they be on stage or performing off-camera.

“It’s not uncommon for entries to have a kind of crack team of secret ninja vocalists supporting the performance,” Brendan explained.

“A lot of the time they sing from off stage supporting the band or adding harmonies. But there are some historic cases of backing vocalists being asked to sing the lead part when a performer got sick or lost their voice. Hopefully, Zaachariaha is not planning on losing their voice cause honey, I can sing, but not like that!”

Brendan is a fan of the contest and had previously entered songs into the ‘Eurovision – Australia Decides’ competition.

Brendan’s role in the performance

Rehearsals begin next week with his exact role in the performance still to be determined.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan Maclean (@macleanbrendan)

“Whether I’ll be on stage is still up in the air but whatever happens I’ll be singing my heart out. It’s been inspiring to be with the team for their rehearsal process in their hometown of Adelaide,” he said.

“As a backing vocalist, you’re being asked to help debut Electric Fields, these beautiful two people I have adored for years, to over one hundred million new fans. So while it’s a fun job it’s one I take very seriously. There’s no room for error, you get one shot at this.”

It’s a very queer Eurovision year

Electric Fields is one of eight entries that feature LGBTQIA+ artists competing this year.

Other artists include the UK’s Olly Alexander and current favourite Nemo from Switzerland.

Eurovision 2024 will be even queerer than usual for Australia with Courtney Act joining the SBS team. She’ll be doing backstage coverage with Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst on commentary duties.

Australia competes in the first semi-final at 5:00 am AEST on Wednesday 8 May.

More on Eurovision:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.