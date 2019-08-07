Brendan and Chris: ‘The moment the law changed, we were engaged’

One year ago, Brisbane couple Brendan and Chris tied the knot. Here, they celebrate their first anniversary and their 19 year relationship.

Chris and I met on a Sunday night at the Beat Niteclub in Fortitude Valley, 19 years ago.

Chris came over and sat with a group of my friends. We chatted and made plans to catch up the next morning to go rollerblading at Kangaroo Point cliffs.

I still have the ATM slip Chris wrote his phone number on. The morning turned into a picnic lunch and that turned into an afternoon movie.

Chris always describes that day as one of those perfect “movie-type” dates.

Neither of us formally “proposed” to the other.

We were in Melbourne during the final parliamentary marriage equality vote and watched it together on TV.

It was extremely emotional to watch and after the vote was won we simply looked at each other and knew that this was the moment we became ‘engaged’.

Our wedding was incredible.

We celebrated an amazing night with friends and family at a black-tie event in a beautiful old theatre.

Both of us were deeply humbled by the love and support surrounding us, catching us off-guard.

We were privileged to have my great-uncle officiate the ceremony. When he pronounced us married, the applause was unexpected and overwhelming.

It was evident to us through-out the night how much everyone had been waiting for this occasion, as much as us.

This weekend is our first wedding anniversary and memories from that amazing night still resonate.

We’re reminded of the long road to equality for not only us and our community but sometimes forgotten the friends and family that supported us along the way.

