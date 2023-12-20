Breathe deeper and heal faster with Hyperbaric O2 Health

AN APOLOGY: Due to an unfortunate printing error, an ad for the folks at Hyperbaric O2 Health in Brisbane appeared very, very incorrectly in the December print edition of QNews. We apologise to Matt and the whole team for the error! Read below to find out more about the very unique therapy on offer at Hyperbaric O2 Health.

No one knows the healing power of oxygen more than Brisbane’s Mathew Baker (above).

The highly trained and experienced musculoskeletal therapist, remedial therapist and body psychotherapist is the founder of Hyperbaric O2 Health in Bowen Hills, Brisbane.

Think of hyperbaric oxygen therapy as like diving, without the water. You breathe pure oxygen in a large, comfortable pressurized chamber, simulating a dive to 14 metres.

This pressure boost dissolves more oxygen into your blood plasma, triggering a number of health benefits.

Like a turbocharger for tissue repair, hyperbaric oxygen therapy stimulates the growth of new blood vessels around wounds, accelerating healing.

This is especially helpful for athletes recovering from injuries or anyone with wounds or in post-surgery recovery.

Oxygen therapy can also help reduce inflammation, boost your immune system, accelerate muscle repair, and improve endurance.

For over 20 years, Mathew Baker has helped athletes on high-profile sports teams increase performance and recover faster.

He and his team at Hyperbaric O2 Health will assess your individual needs to create a unique treatment plan for you, combining oxygen therapy with remedial massage and more.

If you’re looking for a natural, non-invasive way to boost your healing, enhance your performance, or simply optimise your health, Hyperbaric O2 Health can help.

Find out more about the benefits at Hyperbaric O2 Health’s website or give Mathew and the team a call on (07) 3399 4007.

