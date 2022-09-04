‘Break your silence’: Gay hate crime inquiry appeals for information

A New South Wales inquiry into dozens of historical hate crimes against LGBTIQ+ people has called for anyone with information to come forward.

Led by Supreme Court judge John Sackar, the Special Commission of Inquiry is looking at the unsolved deaths in the state between 1970 and 2010.

The deaths occurred during a spate of brutal bashings and murders across Sydney that terrorised gay and trans people for decades.

The inquiry is set to start its first public hearings in October.

Senior Counsel Assisting Peter Gray SC says it’s vital any family members, friends or members of the public with information make contact.

“Any recollections or pieces of information that you might have, however major or minor, could provide a vital link in understanding what happened,” he said.

“In some cases, it may ultimately lead to arrests and prosecutions.

“Justice in these cases has been long-delayed, and long-awaited.

“This may be the last chance for the truth about some of these historical deaths to be exposed. We need to hear from you.”

Gray also called for anyone who may have committed crimes, or been involved in them, to come forward.

“If you’ve had something weighing on your mind for years about these things, now’s your chance to do something to make some amends,” he said.

“Now is the time to break your silence.”

Information can be submitted anonymously by email, post or through the commission’s website.

Hate crime inquiry has reviewed 100,000 documents

The NSW government launched the Special Commission of Inquiry in April. It has extensive powers including the authority to compel witnesses to give evidence and also obtain documents.

A team of barristers, solicitors and investigators has obtained and analysed more than 100,000 documents from 40 years of police files, coroners’ files and other sources ahead of the first public hearings.

Justice Sackar will deliver a final report in June 2023.

The Special Commission of Inquiry was a key recommendation of an earlier parliamentary inquiry into gay and transgender hate crimes.

That inquiry acknowledged a “prevailing acceptance of and indifference” to violence against gay men in the 1970s, 80s and 90s led to failures of justice for many victims.

NSW Police Force also “failed in its responsibility to properly investigate cases,” the inquiry found.

Earlier this year, Sydney man Scott White was convicted of the murder of gay man Scott Johnson in 1988 in a stunning breakthrough.

In some other cases, police have offered rewards for information on other suspected “gay hate” deaths, including newsreader Ross Warren (pictured above), barman John Russell and French national Gilles Mattaini.

In June a permanent memorial to victims of gay and trans hate violence was launched with a ceremony at Mark’s Park in Bondi.

If this has brought up issues for you, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.