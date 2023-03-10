Queer Aussies have discussed the rich history of queer slang – as well as some colourful slurs – in ABC’s Queerstralia.

Comedian Zoe Coombs Marr is hosting the three-part documentary series that digs into decades of Australian LGBTQIA+ history.

On this week’s Queerstralia episode, the show explored the history of gender expression and identity in Australia.

During the episode, talk turns to Polari, the secret vocabulary used by gay people to communicate in past decades.

“You could talk about straight people and talk Polari about them,” former Les Girls performer Stan Munro explains.

“If you saw a woman with a bad hairdo, you’d say, ‘Vada the naff riah on the palone’. But ‘riah’ was really ‘hair’ spelled backwards.”

In a clip from the show, a group of queer Aussies taking part in the ABC series discuss and share favourite slang terms like “woolly woofter” (Zoe’s favourite), “Friend of Dorothy” (Magda Szubanski’s favourite), “lemon,” “brandy gauge,” and “ginty”.

They also discuss gay people’s knack for non-verbal communication. And Todd Fernando, Aunty Dawn Daylight and Crystal Love also share some unique queer First Nations slang.

The third and final episode of Queerstralia hosted by Zoe Coombs Marr airs on Tuesday (March 14) on ABC and ABC iview.

