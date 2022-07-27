Brandi Carlile joins Joni Mitchell in first performance since 2002

Joni Mitchell gave her first full live performance since 2002 at the recent Newport Folk Festival.

It was the 78-year-old’s first time at the Newport Folk Festival since her debut in 1967, when Mitchell was just 23.

Onstage at the festival, queer icon Brandi Carlile was joined by Mitchell to perform classics like A Case of You, Both Sides Now, and Big Yellow Taxi.

Following the performance, Mitchell told CBS News that she “wanted to be good, and I wasn’t sure that I could be”.

“But I didn’t sound too bad tonight,” she said.

The video of Joni and Brandi performing Both Sides Now has since gone viral on social media, introducing Mitchell to a whole new generation of fans.

Joni Mitchell ‘hasn’t always felt the appreciation’

Carlile has been doing cover versions of Mitchell’s music for a number of years and was one of the artists entrusted to perform at the 2019 event, Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration Live.

Carlile has spoken on the impact of Mitchell on her musically, and has championed Mitchell throughout her career.

“Joni hasn’t always felt the appreciation that exists amongst humanity for her,” Carlile told CBS after the Newport Folk Festival.

“And I wanted her to feel that.”

Carlile on being a queer icon

An out lesbian throughout her career, Carlile has been married to her wife Catherine Shepherd since 2012.

Raising two daughters, Carlile has spoken openly about her journey to motherhood.

“I wish there had been more for me to read or to absentmindedly absorb through TV sitcoms, movies and ads — things that could have prepared me for the strangeness of being wholly responsible for a child without much representation or mirror to show me what it would look like,” she said.

“Now I want to be a part of building some of that history for other LGBTQ+ parents.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.