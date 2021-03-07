Brand new pride festival set to launch on the Sunshine Coast

Singer Jack Vidgen is headlining the inaugural Out ‘n’ Proud Festival, a new pride event set for Caloundra on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast in June.

The new festival will take over Caloundra’s Kings Beach, 90 minutes north of Brisbane, on June 19, 2021.

Advertisements

Vidgen will lead the entertainment lineup, joined by singer Sheldon Riley as well as local performers, artists and DJs.

“I am so happy to be bringing my festival stage show to Caloundra as part of the Out ‘n’ Proud Festival,” Vidgen said.

“I’m so excited about the live show we’re bringing to you, which will include the ultimate festival gay anthems plus my new single Pray.

“It will be a huge day and raising money for the three charities is great for everyone. I cannot wait to be celebrating with you on the Sunshine Coast.”

Out ‘n’ Proud Festival co-founder David Newman describes the event as a “loud, proud and welcoming celebration of people, pride and culture.”

“It’s a celebration of the different backgrounds and cultures that make Australian communities so diverse,” he said.

“But it’s also a way to raise vital funds for charities across South East Queensland.”

In 2021, those charities include the Give Me 5 For Kids campaign, the Open Doors Youth Service and 2Spirits.

“These incredible not-for-profit organisations help to ensure a better quality of life, and provide critical support for vulnerable Queenslanders,” Newman said.

“We want to do our part in helping them make a difference in our communities.”

Family-friendly fun at new Sunshine Coast festival

The Out ‘n’ Proud Festival begins at 10am when gates open for the Family Fun Day session, with market stalls and food vendors and exciting prizes all day.

Young ones will love the roving performances from some of their favourite characters.

Advertisements

From 4pm, the festival comes alive with live music, DJ sets, performances, pyrotechnics displays and more.

Local artists and performers also have the opportunity to showcase their skills. The winner of the Talent Showcase competition will receive a $5,000 cash prize.

“There are so many talented and inspiring artists here in the south east, and we wanted to let them shine,” Newman said.

“If we can help these local artists grow and take that next step, we’re going to do everything we can.”

The 2021 Out ‘n’ Proud Festival comes to the Sunshine Coast on June 19. Earlybird tickets are available at www.outnproud.com.au/tickets

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.