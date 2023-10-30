Bradley Cooper totally transforms in Netflix biopic trailer

Bradley Cooper leads a double life as legendary American composer Leonard Bernstein in the trailer for Netflix biopic Maestro.

The lead actor co-wrote, directs and stars in the new movie. Carey Mulligan plays Leonard’s wife Felicia Montealegre.

The film will explore the queer, internationally acclaimed conductor and composer’s career, his 25-year marriage and his affairs with men and women.

The film’s trailer opens with Leonard as an older man, as he recalls his marriage and how he and Felicia met and fell in love.

In his career, Leonard Bernstein achieves international recognition. But privately, Felicia discovers her husband’s relationships with men.

In Maestro, Matt Bomer will play David Oppenheim. The music producer and clarinet player shared a relationship with Leonard.

Leonard and Felicia’s romance continued until she died in 1978. Leonard later shared other relationships with men before his death in 1990.

Maestro is streaming on Netflix in December

Bradley Cooper’s Maestro is “a love letter to life and art, and at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love,” Netflix says.

Professionally, Leonard Bernstein is best known for composing West Side Story and is one of the most decorated conductors of all time.

He won seven Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and 16 Grammy Awards – including the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Maestro will run in select US theatres in November before it arrives on Netflix on December 20.

