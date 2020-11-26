Boy’s letter to Santa about being gay leaves social media sobbing

A young boy has left social media users in tears after writing an emotional letter to Santa asking if he and God love and support him for being gay.

The child, named Will, penned the note to Santa Claus and mailed it to the North Pole.

However on its way to the North Pole, the letter was intercepted by the US Postal Service and included in the USPS’s Operation Santa.

USPS Operation Santa takes letters mailed to Santa and shares them online, allowing individuals and organizations to help fulfill Christmas wishes.

Some of the writers of the letters ask for toys, whereas others request gifts for other family members.

But young Will had a specific request for Santa this year.

The letter begins “Dear Santa” in the scrawled handwriting of a young child.

“Do you support the LGBTQ community and if you can speak to God, can you tell him I love him, and if he loves me for being gay[?]” the boy writes.

“Thank you. Love, Will.”

This letter to Santa broke my heart. pic.twitter.com/NWbum1rvaX — Nancy Cruz-Garcia 🇲🇽 (@Nancy_Cruises) November 22, 2020

‘Yes, Santa loves you’

Twitter user Nancy Cruz-Garcia spotted Will’s note on the Operation Santa page and shared it to Twitter.

“This letter to Santa broke my heart,” she wrote.

The heartbreaking letter has gone viral, with thousands of emotional responses in response to Will’s plea.

“That is the most heartbreaking thing. And the worst part is that if this kid is asking this, then there is a huge chance they might not be receiving the love they need,” someone responded.

Another Twitter user gave Will an emphatic answer.

“YES, WILL. YES SANTA LOVES YOU. Also, God loves you. Jesus loves you. Period,” he wrote.

“No asterisks. No notes. Just love. I wish I knew that when I was Will’s age.”

Another wrote, “It absolutely kills me that our society, at any time at all, and especially still present day, could engrain this awful thought in anyone’s mind.”

“WHO IS TELLING THESE QUEER CHILDREN THAT SANTA DOESNT LOVE THEM? I NEED NAMES,” someone demanded.

A mother responded, “It is literally of of my top priorities to make sure that my kids know no matter who they are or who they love I will never deny them and neither will the God that I believe in.”

Another just wanted to “find and protect and give a big hug to Will. My whole heart.”

