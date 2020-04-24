Police officer’s partner mourns death of his soulmate in crash

The partner of Constable Glen Humphris, one of the four Victoria Police officers killed in a truck crash, has paid tribute to his soulmate’s infectious smile and pride in his job.



Humphris, Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney were tragically killed in the horrific crash on the Eastern Freeway in Victoria on Wednesday.

The four officers were standing in an emergency lane when a truck hit them as they were preparing to impound another vehicle.

The officers’ deaths have prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from the community.

Bravely speaking on Friday, Humphris’ partner Todd Robinson said his “soulmate has gone… No one deserves this.”

“The only way we’re going to remember Glen and the other three officers is to talk about the good times,” he said.

“I want people to remember him for his bubbly, outgoing, loving personality. He had this infectious smile. He lit up the room when he walked into it.”

The couple met four years ago in Newcastle in New South Wales, and moved to Victoria three years ago.

“We had a lot of adventures. Our family and friends would say ‘What are they up to this weekend?'” Robinson explained.

“We’d always be out camping or hiking. For my birthday in January, he threw me out of a plane going skydiving. Anything outdoors, he was my sole partner in that.”

Victoria Police officer Glen Humphris was in policing less than a year

Todd Robinson’s career in Defence led the couple to move to Victoria, where they wanted to start a new life together. Glen began his policing career only last year.

“We discussed him joining either Defence or the police,” Robinson explained.

“He chose to become a police officer. He loved it, he loved helping people. Being there if someone was in trouble and being supportive to the community. He was so proud to be a Victoria policeman.

“He wore a uniform, but he was a person under that uniform who came home to someone.

“On that day he didn’t. That door’s not going to open. He’s not going to come home.”

Glen Humphris’ Victoria Police colleagues are remembering him as “very level-headed, caring and supportive with a great sense of humour.”

Chief commissioner Graham Ashton confirmed Victoria Police will hold four small, separate funerals for the officers.

“These officers were undertaking their everyday duties in helping to keep the community safe when they were killed,” chief commissioner Graham Ashton said.

“They were our colleagues, our friends, our squad mates, our family. Each from different backgrounds, each with different life experiences, each with a common goal to keep the community safe.

“Their families will never be the same and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

