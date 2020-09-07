Boy or girl? Originator of the gender reveal party says stop

Yet another gender reveal ended in disaster as a pyrotechnic device set of on Sunday morning ignited a fire which scorched over 7,000 acres. Meanwhile, the mother who originated gender reveal parties now says her views on gender have changed.

The fire in California this weekend follows one in Arizona in 2018. The father-to-be, in that case, started a fire that burnt out 47,000 acres and caused $8.2 million in damage.

Advertisements

In October 2019, a woman died in Iowa when a family exploded a pipe bomb for the reveal. The following month a crop duster crashed in Texas while dispensing 350 gallons of pink water.

On Queensland’s Gold Coast last year, a Holden sedan literally went up in smoke during a gender reveal. Friends watched as the driver performed burnouts and impressive clouds of blue smoke billowed from the back tyres. However, the smoke eventually turned grey followed by flames shooting from the vehicle.

Search ‘gender reveal disasters’ on YouTube for other mishaps ranging from debacle to calamity. That will include the family two years ago who accidentally released the reveal balloon into the atmosphere and, as far as QNews knows, are still pursuing that inflated latex over hill and dale in a desperate attempt to discover the gender of their child.

The real problem with the gender reveal

While many gender reveals result in immediate disaster, the damage from some takes longer to manifest. We now know that sex determines anatomy while gender is more fluid.

All the blue and pink, the stereotyping and the sexualization of the unborn baby reinforce the idea that gender comes in two boxes and everyone must fit into one.

Even the woman who originated the idea of the gender reveal since changed her thinking on the concept.

Jenna Karvunidis wrote yesterday, “Stop it. Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s penis. No one cares but you.

It was 116 degrees in Pasadena yesterday and this tool thought it would be smart to light a fire about his kid’s dick. Toxic masculinity is men thinking they need to explode something because simply enjoying a baby party is for sissies.”

Last year she went further on Facebook, explaining, “Plot twist! The baby from the original gender reveal party is a girl who wears suits.

“She says ‘she’ and ‘her’ and all of that, but you know she really goes outside gender norms.”

A weird thing came up on Twitter, so I figured I'd share here. Someone remembered it was me who "invented" the gender… Posted by High Gloss And Sauce on Thursday, July 25, 2019

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.