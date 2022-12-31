Boxing’s trans ‘inclusion’ actually cynical exploitation

The World Boxing Council announced Thursday it would create separate categories for transgender fighters. President Mauricio Sulaiman said the WBC would make a global call in 2023 for fighters to participate in the new categories.

Note: Boxing is dangerous. In addition to cuts, bruises, and broken bones, boxers also risk more severe injury. Concussions and other brain injuries can have long-term effects on cognitive function and mental health. In addition, the repeated impacts to the head and body sustained during boxing can increase the risk of developing conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Other combat sports that do not involve strikes to the head include wrestling, judo, taekwondo, and karate. These sports provide a challenging and physically demanding workout but do not carry the same risks of head injury as boxing.

Sulaiman claimed ‘inclusion’ as a reason for the WBC’s introduction of transgender categories.

“It is the time to do this, and we are doing this because of safety and inclusion. It is a progressive decision… There should be no grey area around this, and we want to go into it with transparency and the correct decisions.”

“We will not allow – ever…

But the statement was nothing to do with safety or inclusion. Boxing is never safe. Regarding ‘inclusion’, Sulaiman indicated the WBC would introduce an ‘at birth’ rule.

“We will not allow — ever — a transgender born a man to fight a woman, who was born a woman.”

Inclusion?

Sulaiman admitted the WBC did not know how many transgender boxers existed worldwide. But his organisation makes money from its fighters. To win a championship belt, a boxer must pay money every time they win to add to their WBC ranking. Additionally, the fighter’s promoter must pay an annual fee.

Not about inclusion. Not about safety. Actually about piling on to create a buzz about the WBC and seeking to cash in on marginalisation.

Find another sport, folks.

