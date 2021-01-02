Bowled Over, a dragumentary trip down a very (f)rocky road

Bowled Over, described as a ‘dragumentary’ and a ‘trip down a very (f)rocky road’, comes to SBS on 19 January. The documentary is the third episode of the series Untold Australia.

Bowled Over tells the story of the North Ipswich Bowls Club, on the point of closure, until saved by a drag show. Nearly a decade ago, the club president hired out the hall for a one-off event which became ‘Taboo’. That monthly drag show revived the club’s flagging fortunes and enabled its survival.

The SBS documentary follows three of the Taboo drag queens over the course of about a year.

Crystal Heart

We meet Crystal Heart, otherwise, Ipswich grandfather-of-three Karl Eastaughffe, who leads the Taboo troupe. Karl previously retired from Taboo but returned to help arrest an audience decline. He now plans to retire on the occasion of February’s 10th-anniversary show.

Wanda D’Parke

Meanwhile, show regular Wanda D’Parke is enjoying a career renaissance. At the age of 57, Wanda has her second wind. The show follows her back to her hometown where she performs a one-(wo)man cabaret, ‘The Girl from Biloela’.

Candy Featherbottom

The third drag queen is 12-year-old Logan Kelly, a grade seven student just starting out as one of the youngest drag artists in the world. The documentary shows Logan’s preparations for his first ‘proper performance’. He will perform a duet with Crystal Heart at the 10th Anniversary show. So, as Crystal’s drag journey ends, Logan’s (Candy Featherbottom) begins.

The filmmakers behind Bowled Over describe the dragumentary as the sequel to Taboo’s rescue of the North Ipswich Bowls Club. They bill it as the story of three drag performers saving themselves, their careers and their dreams.

“Our talented trio – along with their heartrending families and friends – will take us on both a hilarious and deeply moving journey down their respective frocky roads.

“Their powerful stories also reflect the importance of family support, acceptance, and, as Logan so aptly puts it: “Being who you wanna be. And need to be.”

