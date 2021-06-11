Born This Way Reimagined: Kylie Minogue and Orville Peck

25 June marks the re-release of Lady Gaga’s second album’s for its 10 year anniversary, Born This Way Reimagined. Last week, we got a preview of the album with Orville Peck‘s reimagining of the title track. Now, we can listen to Kylie Minogue’s version of ‘Marry The Night’.

Scroll down to listen to Born This Way (The Country Road Version) and Marry The Night by Kylie Minogue.

Late last night, Kylie and Gaga teased the release in a Twitter exchange.

“Hey Lady Gaga,” Kylie tweeted, “What are you doing tonight?”

The original album, released in 2011, enjoyed more than 5.8 billion global streams so far, with over 5 million physical albums sold, and 31 million digital tracks.

The title track, of course, remains a queer anthem.

Named one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, Born This Way was also Lady Gaga’s first #1 album.

Orville Peck – Born This Way Reimagined

Kylie Minogue – Marry The Night (Born This Way Reimagined)

The City of West Hollywood recently declared 23 May as Born This Way Day in honour of the original album.

Lady Gaga posted on Facebook that gay, black activist Carl Bean inspired both the title track and album. Bean, who founded his own inclusive church, wrote the early Gay Liberation anthem I Was Born This Way. The former Motown and disco singer released his biography in 2010, the year before the release of Gaga’s album. It was titled, appropriately enough, I Was Born This Way.

The City also celebrated with a street painting on Robertson Boulevard depicting Born This Way.

