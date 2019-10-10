Book now for Aspen Gay Ski Week with Snowscene

Aspen Gay Ski Week is the oldest annual, week-long gay ski event in the US. A model for other gay ski weeks, it offers a unique vacation experience in the scenic and historic mountain town of Aspen, Colorado. Snowscene organise trips to Ski Week for everyone from snow virgins to seasoned enthusiasts.

Visitors to Aspen Gay Ski Week enjoy four mountains of varied skiing and snowboarding terrain.

There’s also cross-country skiing, snowshoe and winter hiking trails in the Elk Mountains of Colorado.

Not Just a Party – also a Non-Profit Fundraiser

Aspen Gay Ski Week is also the annual fundraising event for AspenOUT, a local non-profit focused on anti-bullying and tolerance.

Since 1996, the event has both funded local programs and supported national organizations.

Snowscene accommodation packages.

The Gant is Aspen Colorado’s premier condominium resort. You’ll enjoy all the comfort of home with the services of a fine hotel, all within a world-class destination.

The Limelight Hotel is Aspen’s newest contemporary ski lodge, located in the heart of town. This newly redeveloped 126-room property offers everything from generously sized guestrooms to luxurious one- and two-bedroom apartments with full kitchens, fireplaces, and balconies.

The Little Nell, Aspen’s Best of the Best, is located at the base of Aspen Mountain, just 17 steps from the Silver Queen Gondola. The contemporary aesthetic of each of The Nell’s 92 rooms is outfitted with sumptuous wool carpeting, comfortable lounge chairs, walnut trestle table or desk and stone-clad gas-log fireplace.

Let’s not forget some partying

It wouldn’t be Aspen Gay Ski Week without parties. So, your Snowscene package includes events like the opening and nightly parties, the Fashion & Art Night Out. There’s also the Famous Grand Finale Pool Party and more.

Snowscene takes out the stress

Snowscene has 30 years’ experience organising snow holidays.

Let the experts plan your next snow holiday to anywhere in the world. Whether it’s your first trip to the snow, or you’re a seasoned snow enthusiast, Snowscene will arrange the perfect trip. They pride themselves on first-hand knowledge, experience, and passion. Snowscene removes the stress by organising your complete snow experience.

Aspen Gay Ski Week

12-19 January 2020

Find out more now at Snowscene.

Or Phone 1300 766 911

