Bondi killer Joel Cauchi advertised as male escort

Joel Cauchi
Image: Facebook

Joel Cauchi, the Queenslander who killed six people in the Bondi shopping centre massacre, recently advertised as a male escort.

The mentally ill murderer offered services for men and women on various escort websites.

Cauchi described himself as an athletic good-looking 39-year-old looking for fun times in Sydney. He offered numerous services, including a willingness to cater to groups and cater for bespoke requests.

“Let me gently massage all of your body, and have me in any and every way!”

Joel Cauchi

Cauchi moved to Sydney from Queensland about a month ago. After growing up and going to school in Toowoomba, he worked as an online English tutor. One social media post claims he was a regular church goer.

Media reports claim he had a history of being obsessed with knives. His parents reportedly became so concerned with his obsession, they took his knives away from him.

Identification

The Bondi killer was originally misidentified by agenda-driven social media users. The first posts predictably identified the mass killer as Muslim, but then another account claimed he was Benjamin Cohen, a 20-year-old Sydney student. Someone apparently searched the internet and found pics of a young Jewish man who looked vaguely like photos of the murderer taken at the crime scene.

Putin propagandist Simeon Boikov, the ‘Aussie Cossack’, and neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell were quick to share Benjamin Cohen’s identity. So too was Channel 7, who of course can’t miss a trick lately.

Even when police identified Joel Cauchi as the killer, Thomas Sewell insisted the murderer was a Mossad agent and Joel Cauchi a fake identity.

