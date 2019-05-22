Bond actor allegedly killed by Grindr hookup

James Bond actor, Eric Michaels, died after an injection of chemsex drug GHB administered by a fraudster who targeted men on Grindr.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC told the Old Bailey court that 25-year-old Gerald Matovu used the Grindr app to target gay men for robbery.

Matovu injected the actor with GHB then photographed his credit cards before stealing his laptop and mobile phone.

Michael’s family found his body two days later when they visited to check on him.

The actor, who appeared in the James Bond film Skyfall, divorced amicably in 2010. Since coming out as gay he enjoyed a number of long-term relationships but suffered from loneliness recently.

Matovu and his 23-year-old lover Brandon Dunbar targeted Michaels and 11 other gay men over a 19-month period.

Matovu and Dunbar met nine of the victims together while Matovu robbed the other three alone.

The pair arranged hookups through Grindr and other apps in order to rob victims and photograph credit cards.

They either spiked their victim’s drinks or drugged the men.

One victim had drugs injected into his buttocks despite never consenting to chemsex.

54-year-old Bond actor Michaels arranged to meet Matovu at G-A-Y Bar in Soho and then invited him back to his home. Matovu robbed the actor while he was either unconscious or dead.

He then left in a taxi and went to his lover’s address taking the stolen items in a suitcase along with a quantity of alcohol.

When family members discovered the body, they also discovered a syringe nearby. Forensic evidence identified the DNA of both the victim and the defendant on the syringe.

Chemsex and other charges

Usually Matovu robbed the Bond actor and other victims while Dunbar took showers with them.

Matovu faces one charge of murder, six of administering a poison, one of assault and one of actual bodily harm. Additionally, he is charged with possession of articles for use in fraud, seven counts of theft and possession of a class C drug.

He denies all charges.

Prosecutors allege Dunbar committed five counts of administering a poison, one of assault and one of actual bodily harm, seven of theft, five of possession of articles for use in fraud, two of fraud and one of unlawfully stealing a credit card.

He also denies the charges.

The case continues in the Old Bailey.

