Boldly Go: great storytelling in just five and a half minutes

Five minutes and thirty-three seconds doesn’t seem much time in which to tell a story. However, Christopher Cosgrove shows how to pack a lot into a few minutes in his short film Boldly Go.

Boldly Go showed earlier this year at the 21st Brisbane Queer Film Festival after a screening at the 72nd Festival de Cannes Short Film Corner. It also had screenings around Australia and the world. For those who missed it then, the film is available for viewing on VIMEO. Watch it today. It will bring joy into your life.

Boldly Go touches on the still sensitive subject of gay men and disability — a young man hiding an embarrassing secret about his body.

Christopher Cosgrove describes Boldly Go as a ‘coming-of-age love story’.

“Boldly Go examines the emotional transition from shame to acceptance.

“Shame is a burden frequently shared by those in both the queer and differently-abled communities.

“It is the toxic manifestation of a society that frequently tells us we are either unwanted or insufficient.

“Overcoming shame requires an individual to accept themselves for who they truly are, and to share that person honestly and openly with others.”

Boldly Go inspired by personal experience

Christopher’s personal experience both inspired and informed Boldly Go. However, we don’t do spoilers so watch the film and find out.

Nicolai Lafayette and Adam Sollis both inhabit their characters beautifully. Christopher Cosgrove’s direction is superb. Although just five and a half minutes long, the film never feels never rushed and it doesn’t need a single extra word.

Talented Brisbane artist Ethan Waghorn (Ethan’s website here) worked as Production Designer on the film.

Check out Boldly Go at Vimeo. Also, keep up to date with Christopher Cosgrove’s future projects at his website.

