Body Shop partners with Just.Equal: Count Us All In

The Body Shop today announced a partnership with Just.Equal Australia in the Count Us All In campaign to ensure the next Census includes counting LGBTIQA+ people.

All Body Shop stores across Australia will provide information about counting LGBTIQA+ people in the Census from today until 17 April. Additionally, the store’s customers will be able to scan a QR code linked to the Just.Equal petition.

Just.Equal Australia spokesperson Dr Sharon Dane thanked the business for its support.

“We applaud Body Shop for giving such a big platform to such an important issue of LGBTIQA+ equality and inclusion.

“Until the Government knows how many LGBTIQA+ Australians there are, and can quantify our needs as communities, it is much harder to develop policies and programs to address these needs.

“The support of businesses like the Body Shop will prove invaluable in ensuring the Federal Government sticks to its commitment of including us in the 2026 Census.”

We’re taking a stand

Body Shop posted their support to Facebook, including a link to the Just.Equal Australia petition.

“The Body Shop proudly stands with the LGBTIQA+ community, it’s why we’re taking action.

“We’re taking a stand — We’re signing our name.

“We’re working to make sure our LGBTQIA+ colleagues and customers are fairly represented in the 2026 census. Head to the link in our bio to sign the Just.Equal Australia petition now! 🎤”

