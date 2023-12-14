Bobby Goldsmith Foundation community ambassador dies

Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following contains the name and image of a deceased person

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation has released a statement after the death of long-term community ambassador Terrilee Simpson. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must unfortunately share with our community that our dear friend, Terrilee Simpson has passed away in a road accident in Southern New South Wales on Tuesday 12th December,” the statement read.

“Terrilee was a mother, daughter, proud First Nations Wiradjuri woman, long-term survivor of HIV and beloved Bobby Goldsmith Foundation Community Ambassador. She had also recently been employed at BGF as a Community Support Worker, where she assisted other people living with HIV to thrive.

“Terrilee was a revered and admired leader in the HIV sector and contributed immeasurably to improving health outcomes for women living with HIV through her passionate involvement on the Gilead Advisory Board, Positive Leadership Development Institute and participation in Queensland Positive People, NAPWHA and Bobby Goldsmith Foundation’s respective Boldly Positive campaigns.

“She independently raised her kids on a single income and her gratitude to BGF for supporting her and being a friend when she felt alone was returned abundantly through her tenure as a BGF Community Ambassador.

“Terrilee had a comforting presence and radiant warmth that made you feel like you had an immediate connection with her, and she effortlessly became a part of the BGF family and community.

“Terrilee wholeheartedly shared her story of resilience living with HIV to challenge HIV stigma, advocate for First Nations peoples, women and families and spark a positive change by all means possible.

“She would always find an opportunity in adversity and even the darkest moments could not dim her light. Terrilee’s light will continue to warm BGF and our community members through her legacy of joy and strength and as BGF was a friend to Terrilee, she will always be a part of our family.

“We extend our deepest condolences, support and love to her family, friends and our community.